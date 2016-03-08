Mirabelli sheds light on offers for AC Milan stars & possible Uefa sanctions
09 June at 11:25AC Milan’s director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to Sky Sport after the friendly game between Japan and Switzerland played in Lugano yesterday night.
Many rossoneri stars are being linked with moves away from the San Siro this summer but Mirabelli confirmed that nobody will be leaving the club during the upcoming transfer window.
“We are not going to sell our best players. We have received many offers but we are not going to sell them”, Mirabelli said.
Talking about the possible sanctions of Uefa due to breach of Financial Fair Play, Mirabelli said: “We will be ready, we are waiting for the verdict and we are working for the next season, whatever thing will happen. Personally I am optimist and the same goes for the other people at the club.”
Uefa can hand AC Milan a transfer ban but the rossoneri are in danger of being left out of the Europa League due to their economic troubles.
