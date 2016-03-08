Mirabelli speaks out after AC Milan exit

Former Sporting Director Massimiliano Mirabelli has just sent a tweet on the club, supporting them ahead of their clash against Napoli this Saturday.

Despite being sacked by new owners Elliott Management, the Italian showed support to the team, the coach and all the fans on twitter.

"I will follow you and cheer you from afar. Come on guys, come on Mister #Gattuso, good luck with this new and challenging season. Good luck also to all the Rossoneri fans around the world." #ForzaMilan #NapoliMilan

Mirabelli started his career as sporting director after ending his playing career aged 26. He begun from Italy’s non-professional leagues winning bags of trophies in every club he worked. He snatched two consecutives promotions from Serie D to Serie C1 with Rende and Cosenza, before moving to England, where he worked for Southampton for a short spell before being appointed by Inter in 2014, when he was hired as chief scout.

