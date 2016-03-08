Mirabelli to CM: 'I recommended Bentancur to Inter, why it didn't materialize'

One of the stories he told concerned Rodrigo Bentancur, who ended up joining Juventus after being linked with both Milan and Inter. As Mirabelli stated, he recommended the Nerazzurri to sign the player. However, it wasn't possible due to their financial situation.

"I remember a great Argentine classic, I was at the Bombonera and Boca-River was played. I was watching the game with high expectations but nobody really drove me crazy and I went back to the hotel a little disappointed.

"The next day I showed up again at the Bombonera, this time it was empty and Boca-River was played again, but with the respective youth sectors. Nothing to do with the show in the stands of the day before, yet there was something special on the pitch.

"A boy who dominated the midfield with a personality that stood out. It made everything seem simple. At some point, his team were down to ten men and the manager lowered him as a central defender. He did very well there too.

"So I went back to Italy and told everything to both Mancini and Piero Ausilio. I told them that I had seen a really strong one, the name is Rodrigo Bentancur and that they could sign him for an investment that wasn't too expensive.

"It was a very complicated time for club. In the midst of the Thohir era and the very tough situation with regards to financial fair play. Even small investments seemed like mountains to climb," he stated.