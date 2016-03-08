Mirabelli: 'We held talks to bring Ancelotti to Milan'
10 October at 15:45Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has revealed that the club held talks to sign Carlo Ancelotti when he was in charge.
Mirabelli recently gave an interview to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and talked about Ancelotti and if talks were held to sign the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager.
He said: "If I thought of him for Milan? A thought and some talks were held for him, yes."
The Italian also commented on the Scudetto and feels that Napoli should win the Serie A this season, despite Juventus and Inter currently leading the partenopei.
He said: "I hope that Napoli can win the scudetto, right now I see a duel between Juve and Inter and more next to them I see an Atalanta that threatens to improve last year's placement, and then all the others, including Napoli. Today the Neapolitans are unhappy, but they must be happy because De Laurentiis is doing a great course.
"They were the main rival of Juventus and almost failed to overcome it, but things change. There are teams like Inter that have strengthened and Atalanta which is no longer a surprise."
Juve's win over Inter last weekend saw them go back to the top of the Serie A as the nerazzurri had been at the first spot ever since the season began and had been unbeaten since then. Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw by Fiorentina away from home.
Napoli though have lost to Juve themselves and even lost to Cagliari in a smash and grab fashion. They were also held to a goalless draw by Torino this past weekend.
Milan though, have hired Stefano Pioli as the new manager after what was a difficult start to the season under Marco Giampaolo, who was sacked despite the rossoneri's 2-1 win over Genoa at the weekend.
