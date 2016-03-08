Mirabelli: 'With Wanda, Icardi is destroying his career'

02 August at 20:10
Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli believes that Wanda Nara is destroying Mauro Icardi's career.

In an interview that Mirabelli gave to Tele Radio Stereo, he talked about the Argentine striker and said:  "Icardi is the most delicate situation, it is an absurd soap opera. He is a very good boy and a striker that I really like, but Inter is right to enforce his blazon.

"He can lose an important attacker, but he doesn't lose face. Wanda Nara has upset the plans, I am sorry for the boy because he could have an important career, but he is burning it. "

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.