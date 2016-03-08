Mirabelli: 'With Wanda, Icardi is destroying his career'

Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli believes that Wanda Nara is destroying Mauro Icardi's career.



In an interview that Mirabelli gave to Tele Radio Stereo, he talked about the Argentine striker and said: "Icardi is the most delicate situation, it is an absurd soap opera. He is a very good boy and a striker that I really like, but Inter is right to enforce his blazon.



"He can lose an important attacker, but he doesn't lose face. Wanda Nara has upset the plans, I am sorry for the boy because he could have an important career, but he is burning it. "