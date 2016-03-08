"Fellaini and Ceballos? They are excellent players, but we have excellent players too. We must be careful not to make false promises. Our president deserved more respect because he's always respected his commitments.

"We have a young team, a CEO like Fassone who takes care of all the problems. We have the fans who are a great asset and we have to start from these. We want to make sure that our big players remain while building on the team that we have.



"Even today, Milan as a club has the appeal of attracting all the great players and is seen with great respect and sympathy."