Miralem Pjanic determines his future

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is more determined to stay at Juventus and continue his successful journey at the ranks of the Old Lady along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci.



Despite the interest of many Premier League and La Liga teams, none of them matched the asking price set by Juventus (€100 million).



It is believed Premier League champions Manchester City showed clear interest in signing Pjanic, but the Bosnian is opting to remain with Juventus to become one of the leaders at the club.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Bianconeri are prepared to make a bid for Milinkovic-Savic or Paul Pogba if Pjanic decides to leave, however the midfielder is keen on extending his contract while increasing his salary from €4.5 million to €6 million yet it remains unclear whether the contract will be extended till 2022 or 2023.



Since joining Juventus, the 28-year-old midfielder has reached the Champions League final, won two Scudetto titles and two Coppa Italia trophies.

