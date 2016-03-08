Miralem Pjanic praises Juventus performance against Bologna

20 October at 12:45
Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic spoke to DAZN after Juventus' win over Bologna yesterday evening, praising his team for their victory.

'​I had seen the Bologna is a team fielded well and put us in difficulty. In the end, though, we deserved to win. It was important to put together points to move forward in the standings. We are playing well, we are improving, we are having fun, we just have to learn to close the games first.'

