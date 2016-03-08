Mirallas and Pjaca arrive for Fiorentina

SHOW GALLERY

Everton's Kevin Mirallas and Juventus' Marko Pjaca arrive at Fiorentina to complete their medicals.



As the team from Florence are back to the Europa League they signed a mix of experience and young talent in Mirallas and Pjaca, hoping they will achieve new milestones this season.



The two players arrived this morning at Florence to complete their medicals and sign their deals for Fiorentina as the both of them will move to La Viola on loan with the right to buy at the end of the season.



Mirallas scored two goals in 13 appearance at the Greece Super League during his loan from Everton to Olympiacos last season, guiding the Greek giants to third place in the standing.



While Pjaca was loaned from Juventus to Schalke last January and managed to score twice in his seven appearances for the German outfit, helping the club end in second position in the Bundesliga.

