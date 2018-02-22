Miranda, D’Ambrosio and Vecino included in Inter squad to face Sassuolo
11 May at 20:20Inter have announced their squad list ahead of tomorrow night’s crucial Serie A match at home to Sassuolo. Despite missing last Sunday’s 4-0 victory over Udinese through injury, Miranda has been passed fit, while Danilo D’Ambrosio and Matías Vecino both return to the fold for a match in which the Nerazzurri surely must clinch all three points. Their chances of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage may well depend on their ability to do so.
| It's #InterSassuolo tomorrow. Here's Luciano Spalletti's squad list pic.twitter.com/bPxMTKoJPJ— Inter (@Inter_en) May 11, 2018
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments