Miranda to Juventus: there is only one obstacle
16 August at 15:10Barcelona defender Juan Miranda is reportedly close to a move to Juventus but only one thing is holding up a possible transfer.
Among the names that, more than any other, tickle the interest of Maurizio Sarri is that of Miranda. But the 19-year-old has fallen down the Barca pecking order because of the arrival of Junior Firpo from Real Betis.
Calciomercato have reported that Fabio Paratici has already begun talks for the left-back and is ready to present Barcelona Juve's first offer for the player for around 10 million euros plus bonuses.
But having said that, Barcelona could listen to the offer and put it on stand-by, waiting to receive proposals that allow the Catalan company not to lose control over the player. That is what is holding the deal up currently.
Miranda would reportedly be open to moving to Juventus, who now have to get the approval of the club to put the move through.
