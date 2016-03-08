Miranda to Juventus: there is only one obstacle

16 August at 15:10
Barcelona defender Juan Miranda is reportedly close to a move to Juventus but only one thing is holding up a possible transfer.

Among the names that, more than any other, tickle the interest of Maurizio Sarri is that of Miranda. But the 19-year-old has fallen down the Barca pecking order because of the arrival of Junior Firpo from Real Betis.

Calciomercato have reported that Fabio Paratici has already begun talks for the left-back and is ready to present Barcelona Juve's first offer for the player for around 10 million euros plus bonuses.

But having said that, ​Barcelona could listen to the offer and put it on stand-by, waiting to receive proposals that allow the Catalan company not to lose control over the player. That is what is holding the deal up currently.

Miranda would reportedly be open to moving to Juventus, who now have to get the approval of the club to put the move through.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.