Mkhitaryan: 'I stopped enjoying at Arsenal, Roma is not a step back'
10 September at 12:55Roma's summer signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that he had stopped enjoying football at Arsenal and believes that joining Roma is not a step back for him.
The Armenian joined the giallorossi on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day. He had arrived at the Emirates in the winter of 2018 in a swap deal with Manchester United involving Alexis Sanchez. Both moves failed, with Sanchez now at Inter.
On his first press-conference as a Roma player, Mkhitaryan talked about his experience in the Premier League.
He said: "Now I am in Rome and I focus on the A. This is not a step backwards as a great football is played here. I wanted to change air and for me it is an opportunity to be seized.
"I have to enjoy playing football, no matter the place. In England, I no longer felt this pleasure.
"The messages after the two national matches made me happy, but now I have to concentrate on Rome. I will never give up and I will fight to the end. I'm not afraid of pressure, I'm used to having already played with great teams.
"I know that the slightest mistake is criticized while a good performance is exalted. If you agree to play soccer you must be ready to face criticism. Series A is a great opportunity, I accepted immediately with enthusiasm. We didn't even talk about money."
