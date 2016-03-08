Mkhitaryan reveals circumstances of Roma loan move
05 September at 13:04Attacking midfielder Henrix Mkhitaryan has revealed circumstances of his deadline-day loan move from English Premier League outfit Arsenal to Italian Serie A club AS Roma.
The 30-year-old joined the Giallorossi on the deadline day on a season-long loan from the Gunners and revealed that he was informed by his agent after the game against Tottenham Hotspur that he has to travel for medical to Rome in order to complete the move.
"It all happened on the last day of the transfer window,” said Mkhitaryan while talking to the press. “After playing the match against Spurs, my agent called me and told me that in the morning I would have to leave for Rome for the medical examinations and sign the contract.”
The former Manchester United midfielder also showed optimism about the move by saying: “This is certainly a great opportunity for me since I didn't play much with Arsenal lately.”
For more stories, please visit our home page.
Go to comments