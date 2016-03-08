Mls All Star-Juventus: tops and flops

Juventus beat the MLS All Star on penalties after a 1-1 draw during the extra times. Here you can find our tops and flops of the game.



TOP

Favilli - He scores his third goal in three games. He is the surprise of the summer for Juventus that are about to loan him out to Genoa. Favilli will complete his move once he's back in Italy.



Matheus Pereira - He delivers an assist for Favilli. A positive performance by the Brazilian winger who needs to be more consistent if he wants to play at the highest levets. The quality he has in his left foot justify the huge expectations that Juventus have.



Cancelo - He is fit already. He pushes ahead anytime he can and his quality in the last third of the pitch can make the difference for Juventus through the season. Yet again Allegri plays him as right-back and left winger, two roles that he will likely cover during the upcoming campaign.



FLOPS

Emre Can - the former Liverpool star is not fit yet. He spent a big part of the last campaign on the sidelines and he still needs time to get over his back injury. A real and proper judgment will only be possible in official games. Juve hope he can get fit as soon as possible.



Khedira - Just like his compatriot Emre Can, Khedira is not fit yet.



Barzagli - Wrong positioning at the end of the first half when Almiron comes close to scoring

