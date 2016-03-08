MLS, Beckham wants Suarez and Cavani
01 October at 23:15Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham dreams big for his new MLS side Inter Miami, with Spanish media outlet fichajes.com via Calciomercato.com reporting that the 44-year-old Englishman is keen to sign two big names for his club.
The first of these two names of Edison Cavani. The 32-year-old Uruguayan striker, who has spent seven seasons so far with Paris Saint Germain, isn’t close to signing a new deal with the Parisian side, with his contract expiring next summer. The player has previously expressed interest in leaving Europe after the expiring of his contract, and Beckham is keen to acquire the 32-year-old, who has scored 195 goals for PSG since his arrival from Napoli in 2013.
The other player Beckham is keen to sign is former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez. The 32-year-old’s contract with Real Madrid expires in 2021, meaning Beckham will have to either pay up or wait if he wants Suarez as well.
