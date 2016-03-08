MLS, Henry is the new head coach of Montreal Impact

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Thierry Henry has returned to the MLS, this time to coach Bologna owner Joe Saputo’s team, Montreal Impact.The 42-year-old Frenchman, who previously was the assistant coach of Belgium and head coach of Monaco, has signed a two-year contract with the MLS side, with an option for an extra year.Regarding the move, he said: “It's an honour to become coach of the Montreal Impact and return to MLS.”Henry previously spent four years with MLS side New York Red Bulls, where he made 135 appearances and scored 52 goals.Apollo Heyes