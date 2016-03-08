MLS outfit Inter Miami interested in signing Juve’s Mandzukic
19 November at 18:40Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami CF are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic, as per AS cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club ever since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer as he was dropped from Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad as well.
In the recent past, the likes of English Premier League outfit Manchester United and German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have shown interested in acquiring the services of the former Bayern Munich striker.
But as per the latest report, MLS club Inter Miami—who is currently owned by former Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham—is now interested in signing the former Wolfsburg striker ahead of the next season.
Mandzukic has been at the Turin-based club since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €23.40 million.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments