Modric: ‘Ballon d’Or not an obsession’
20 September at 18:00Luka Modric has had a fantastic year, leading Croatia to the World Cup final in Russia, where they were defeated by France 4-2 and winning the UEFA Champions League for a third successive time with Real Madrid. He was a target of Inter Milan over the summer, who wanted to follow the suit of Juventus and sign a marquee signing from Real Madrid.
Speaking after the match between Real Madrid and Roma last night, which saw the Giallorossi defeated 3-0, Modric said the following:
“The World Cup has caused me a physical and mental exhaustion but now I feel better with every day that passes.
“I am proud that my teammates and the fans want me to be win the Ballon d’Or but it is not an obsession; the important thing is the team, if I win it well, I will be very happy, but if I do not win it, life goes on.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments