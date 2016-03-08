Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric feels that the club's talisman Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu based club this summer.The Portuguese forward has drawn strong links with a move to Juventus this summer and is prepared to leave Real Madrid.Modric though, feels otherwise. In an interview with L'Equipe, the Croatian midfielder told that Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid this summer, despite links with the bianconeri.He said: "Let's see what happens. I do not think he will leave and I would like him to stay because he is the best player in the world."So I hope he stays with us. In the end I think he will stay, this is my opinion: I can not imagine him in any other European team."Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)