Modric fuels rumors of Neymar's Real Madrid move
04 June at 11:15Real Madrid star Luka Modric has fueled rumors of Neymar's move after he said something to the Brazilian following Brazil's win over Croatia in a friendly yesterday.
Neymar found the back of the net on his return to the Selecao yesterday as he guided the side to a 2-0 win over Croatia at Anfield. He scored the opening goal and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino got the second.
After the game though, Modric asked Neymar to sign a Brazil jersey for him, which the PSG man did very gratefully. While Neymar signed the jersey, Modric said: "We're waiting for you."
Luka Modric to Neymar behind the scenes: “Te esperamos, ¿eh? (we're waiting for you, eh?” pic.twitter.com/mV48T3jeG3— A. (@ElPrincipe6_) June 3, 2018
Neymar laughed.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
