Luka Modric to Neymar behind the scenes: “Te esperamos, ¿eh? (we're waiting for you, eh?” pic.twitter.com/mV48T3jeG3 — A. (@ElPrincipe6_) June 3, 2018

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has fueled rumors of Neymar's move after he said something to the Brazilian following Brazil's win over Croatia in a friendly yesterday.Neymar found the back of the net on his return to the Selecao yesterday as he guided the side to a 2-0 win over Croatia at Anfield. He scored the opening goal and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino got the second.After the game though , Modric asked Neymar to sign a Brazil jersey for him, which the PSG man did very gratefully. While Neymar signed the jersey, Modric said: "We're waiting for you."Neymar laughed.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)