Modric: 'I didn't expect Ronaldo to Juve'
15 October at 18:20Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric spoke in an interview with France Football and addressed several topics, such as his former coach Zinedine Zidane or his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.
"Which footballer I would like to play with? First with Boban, my Croatian national idol, then with Zidane, with whom I lived the most beautiful moments in the history of Real Madrid," Modric said.
"Football is played with your head. You can put all the physical strength you want but there is something called football intelligence that will always be essential.
"Ronaldo? He is by far above all, he is another level of football. I did not expect him to leave and I did not think that Zidane would go away. We were making bets between us in the locker room and we were sure he would remain, but everyone makes their own choice in life.
"Mbappe? I am sure he will continue to grow. He is an extraordinary talent, a wonderful promise for the future and has already shown a great level, he is very special," Modric concluded.
Go to comments