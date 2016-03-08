Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not keen on letting Modric leave this summer, with Inter in particular interest in bringing in the midfielder to strengthen their squad. Unlike Ronaldo, Perez would not let Modric leave for 'cheap money'.

However, even though a new contract is being prepared, the Bernabeu side are still disappointed with the player's behaviour. They believe that they have provided Modric with a great platform to become the best midfielder in the world, and thus respect should've been shown.

The meeting between Modric and Perez today will be an opportunity to solve the mess, agree on a new deal, and then move on. Despite this, Inter remain in the background, ready to pounce if anything doesn't go to plan, speaking from a Real Madrid perspective.