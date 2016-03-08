Per dover di cronaca vi diciamo che #Modric è in vacanza a Porto Cervo, in Sardegna. #Inter pic.twitter.com/dL7KGRtKcj — Inter Unico Ed Eterno Amore (@InterUEA) August 1, 2018

Real Madrid star Modric is enjoying the last part of his holidays in Italy.The Croatian star was spotted in Sardinia with his wife and is one of the Nerazzurri’s targets to strengthen their midfield.The other strong candidate isas his current deal expires in June 2019.​Although Inter seems to be very close to reaching an agreement with Bayern, Modric has emerged as the Nerazurri’s priority.Contacts with agents have been made and are still ongoing, Modric would be open to join Inter but Florentino Perez is not likely to allow the Croat’s exit after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo who has yet to be replaced by Real Madrid.Inter, however, could still decide to make an offer for the Croatian midfielder and the next 24/48 hours will be the decisive ones to know which path Inter want to take to strengthen their midfield.