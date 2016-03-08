Modric: Real Madrid manager Lopetegui hands Inter transfer blow

Following their friendly game against Juvenuts, new Real Madrid Coach Julen Lopetegui gave his thoughts on Luka Modric's situation in the current transfer window.



Modric has been a subject of a lot of transfer talk, as Inter Milan are believed to be after the player, yet his new manager made a statement that issued otherwise.



"I talked to him after his excellent World Cup and we agreed that he will return on August 8 to start working with the rest of the group and see if he can be ready for our first big game of the season on August 15.



"I told him he's a player I'm in love with, I love him and he knows it. He will be happy to play football, as it already was at Real Madrid. I have no doubts, Luka is a Real player and will continue to be. "