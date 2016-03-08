Modric: Real Madrid manager Lopetegui hands Inter transfer blow
05 August at 11:40Following their friendly game against Juvenuts, new Real Madrid Coach Julen Lopetegui gave his thoughts on Luka Modric's situation in the current transfer window.
Modric has been a subject of a lot of transfer talk, as Inter Milan are believed to be after the player, yet his new manager made a statement that issued otherwise.
"I talked to him after his excellent World Cup and we agreed that he will return on August 8 to start working with the rest of the group and see if he can be ready for our first big game of the season on August 15.
"I told him he's a player I'm in love with, I love him and he knows it. He will be happy to play football, as it already was at Real Madrid. I have no doubts, Luka is a Real player and will continue to be. "
