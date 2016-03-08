Modric reveals CR7’s reaction to his UEFA award win
07 September at 10:30Luka Modric was named UEFA’s Player of the Year at the UEFA Champions League draw last week, earned through both his club and country performances; helping Real Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League trophy and guiding his Croatia team to their first ever World Cup final, where they were gracefully defeated 4-2 by France.
Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the other nominees for the UEFA best player award but the 33-year-old did not turn up to the event, sparking speculation that he was angry that the award was not going his way and therefore vetoed attendance.
However, Modric himself denies these claims, stating that Ronaldo texted him to congratulate him on the award: “Cristiano sent me a message to congratulate me” Modric said to La Gazzetta dello Sport, “we are and will remain friends.”
Modric nearly followed suit of Ronaldo and moved from La Liga to Serie A, with Inter Milan having been reportedly very interested in signing the Croatian. However, Madrid priced Inter out of a move and the talismanic midfielder remains at Madrid, at least for another season.
