In an interview with France Football, Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric revealed with whom he would have liked to play with; a list which includes three former Serie A players.

Modric was heavily linked with a move to Inter this summer, as it seemed that the Croatian was pushing for a move himself. However, Real Madrid eventually put an end to all the rumours as they declared that midfielder would stay.

At the age 33, Modric might well end his career with the Bernabeu side, although a move shouldn't be ruled out considering his fine form as of late.

"I would have liked to play with Boban, the idol of my national team, then with Zidane, who fortunately trained me and with whom I lived the best moments of my history at Real Madrid. Then the third is Ronaldo Nazario," Modric concluded.