Modric reveals truth about Inter move
25 September at 10:45Real Madrid star Luka Modric was awarded as the best player of last season by Uefa: “I am not surprised. I was voted by managers, fans and journalists. When those people vote for you I think it’s deserved although there were other candidates like Cristiano and Salah and other great players.”
“As a child I dreamt to win something important and now that I was voted the best player in the world it’s difficult to find the right words”, Modric told journalists after the Gala.
“I think Deschamps deserved to win the best manager award even if Dalic has achieved important results.”
Modric was linked with a move to Inter last summer but the Croat revealed he never really thought of leaving Real Madrid: “I never really thought of leaving the club”, Modric said when asked about his potential move to Inter.
