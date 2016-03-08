Real Madrid star Luka Modric has revealed what former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo told him after the Croatian had won the UEFA Player of the Year award recently.Modric, Ronaldo and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah were in the shortlist for the accolade and while Ronaldo was not attending the ceremony, Modric took the award home.The midfielder has revealed what Ronaldo told him after the triumph. Modric said: “Cristiano sent me a message, congratulated me and told me he is happy for me and I deserved it,”Modric told RTP3: “He also said he can’t wait to meet me again. I am happy to be in another big award final, we’ll see what will happen.“I have a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and we’ll have good relationship in the future too. ‘Individual awards are important but I am not obsessed with them.”