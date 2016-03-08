Luka Modric has issued quite the rebuttal of any links

The Real Madrid star looked poised to move to Milan this summer, with reports indicating that he held emergency summits with Florentino Perez in order to express his wish to leave the Bernabeu.

Yet after winning the UEFA Player of the Year award yesterday, the Croatian had this to say about his situation:

“I am in the best club of the world,"

"I want to be here.

"I am not happy, I am super happy being here, very quiet and I just like to keep working doing well things like last six years."

"I have been working to achieve as high as possible, so thanks to god I am here. This is the best year of my career collectively and individually, so I am really enjoying, we have to keep working."

The Croatian has won four Champions League trophies with the Merengues, and was seen as a massive upgrade for the Nerazzurri in the middle.