'Modric should win the Ballon d'Or'



AS Roma coach, Di Francesco has backed Luka Modric to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Croat is a worthy contender for it and deserved to claim the prestigious award as per the Italian.



“Well, of course, The fans want a Real Madrid player to win the Ballon d'Or but my point of view is with what he did in the national team, he deserves one. What he achieved in the World Cup was extraordinary, and in Real Madrid, his skills have always been good,” said Di Francesco during his post-match press conference.







Modric won the Golden Ball at the World Cup and followed it up with the UEFA Player of the Year award. There were a lot of questions raised after the European body overlooked Cristiano Ronaldo but many believe that it was the right choice.



The Croat was a key figure for Madrid in the Champions League triumph and also the star of Croatia's run to the World Cup final.