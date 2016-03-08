Modric to Inter: Spalletti fuels transfer speculations

Inter are looking to signing Real Madrid star Luka Modric and Luciano Spalletti has fuelled transfer speculations that are linking the Croatian star with a move to the Meazza.

“The club has been working in a coherent and serious way”, Spalletti said.



“They are trying to put into practice everything that we think is right. A player like Modric would be important for everybody, imagine for us. I keep dreaming together with the fans but we have the tools to face anything that will happen. There are a few days left. If, in the last moment, the club eventually signs Messi I’d accept that.”



“Nainggolan? I can play everywhere in midfield with quality and strength. Sometimes Icardi and Lautaro could start together with Radja that plays the ball.”



“Asamoah? He is more mature than Dalbert. He knows when he has to pass the ball or when he has to want. Dalbert is faster and his left foot is quality. He hasn’t shows it yet but there are only a few players who kick the ball with the same strength that he has.”

