Modric waiting for Florentino Perez

Luka Modric has been the focal point of the transfer rumors for weeks since Cristinao Ronaldo joined Juventus.



With Inter planning a clear cut strategy to land the best player in the last World Cup edition, Real Madrid have been resisting all attempts as they are not ready to lose Modric in the same summer where they lost Ronaldo and coach Zinedine Zidane.



The Croatian took part of Real Madrid's training today and was reported by Gianluca Di Marzio as the last man to leave the training ground as his agents are present and he is awaiting the arrival of Florentino Perez to discuss his future.

