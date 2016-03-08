Modric will join Inter according to Spanish sources

Following the resignation of Zinedine Zidane and the move of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juvenuts, Luka Modric seems set to leave Real Madrid and join Inter Milan.



Despite new Los Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui assuring the fans that Modric is staying at the Santiago Bernabéu next season, the media and even Inter's manager Luciano Spalletti believe there is a chance the midfielder could move to Italy.



The best player in the 2018 World Cup has been offered an extension for his vacation and according to Spanish newspaper AS, the player will return on Wednesday, the same day Florentino Perez is expected to facilitate the Croatian's move to the Nerazzurri.



The 32-year-old has won one La Liga and four Champions League titles with the Meringues since joining them from Tottenham.



If the player moved to Inter this summer he will join forces with three of his international teammates, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic and Sime Vrsaljko.