Moggi attacks Conte and Inter: 'If it had been on my watch...'
07 November at 21:00After the game between Borussia Dortmund and Inter, which the latter lost by three goals to two, Antonio Conte publicly criticised the management for not giving him the right players, as 'only Godin has won anything' (Mediaset via Calciomercato.com).
In hindsight, it wasn't a smart move by the manager. In addition to dealing with the loss in the media, there has also been several rumours about increased tension within the club. Furthermore, Conte threw the leadership and their plan under the bus.
The former Juventus boss Luciano Moggi, in an interview with Radio Bianconera (via Calciomercato.com), attacked Conte for his harsh words and stated that it 'wouldn't have happened to me', hinting that the Inter leadership haven't dealt with it well.
"It would never have happened under my watch. If I had been at the club, I would have chased him down the next morning. I hate to say it because he was a player of mine, but you work and build a path altogether and certain declarations can't be said," he stated.
The manager's public statements (or at least his demands) were one of the reasons behind his departure from Juventus, and Inter must have seen this coming. Therefore, they could have been more well-prepared.
