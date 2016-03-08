Former Juventus Director Luciano Moggi has backed Italy national team boss Roberto Mancini in the fact that the presence of foreign players in Italy is reducing the development of young Italian players in the game.Mancini's Azzurri side have been placed in the group having Poland and Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.After Mancini spoke about how the presence of foreign players is hindering the development of Italian youngsters in the Serie A, former Juve director Luciano Moggi has said the same thing in an interview with RMC Sport.He said: What Mancini said is right, it would have been better if he had said when he was the Inter coach."It is clear that the large amount of foreigners take away space and minutes of young Italians. starting from soccer schools. We think less about tactics and more about the development of individual techniques; in Italy we are too tied to modules and the old methods."