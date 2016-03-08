Moggi hints at Juventus move for Klopp
28 May at 16:00Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi has shared his thoughts about the next Juventus manager who will be appointed next week. Moggi attended the event Inside the sport and revealed Juve could make a move for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "Nobody speaks about him. Everybody speaks about Guardiola, Sarri, Pochettino and Inzaghi. Never about Klopp. Sarri wouldn't surprise me. There are good chances to see him sitting in the Juve bench but he is not the only candidate".
"Juventus sacked Allegri because they didn't find an agreement about the summer campaign. Juventus know their target, everybody says Juventus are not playing well that's why Allegri was sacked. Juventus can play a better style of football with their players and even if Allegri won five successive titles he was sacked".
Maurizio Sarri is currently in pole position for the Juventus job with the Old Lady and the Chelsea manager that have already reached an agreement.
Go to comments