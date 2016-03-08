Former Juve general manager Luciano Moggi has spoken with Radio Bianconera about the Old Lady's transfer strategies: "Higuain's return would be ideal for the team - Moggi said -. As for Pogba, he left for € 110 million. Are Juve so much strong to sign him again? Details are important for a football club".CONTE - "Juve would have been a perfect destination for him. He is a Juventus fan as well as a top manager, his blood is black-and-white but Juve arrived late".