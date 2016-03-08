Moggi: 'Juve will win the Scudetto ten points ahead of Inter'

"I'm convinced that Juventus will win the Scudetto even though they are now first in the table together with Inter. Juventus will be in first place with over ten points ahead of Antonio Conte's Inter. Juventus have more alternatives than Inter. Sarri has two teams available and, in the long run, this makes the difference," he stated.

In a recent interview, Luciano Moggi spoke about the Scudetto battle, as Juventus and Inter currently have the same amount of points at the top of the league standings. According to the former Bianconeri boss, though, there is a clear winner in his mind.