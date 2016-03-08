Moggi on the next Juventus manager: 'Guardiola is the first choice'

Luciano Moggi has opened up about who Juventus see as their potentially next manager.Maurizio Sarri already has an agreement in place with the bianconeri and the move can be completed in the next few days. But his agent is currently in London, waiting to decide an exit strategy from Chelsea.Moggi was recently talking to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli and he said: "The first choice for Juventus is Guardiola. They are waiting to see if Manchester City will play the Champions League. Otherwise, Sarri is already ready.

"It can come at any moment, the Chelsea leaves the freedom to negotiate. I would not put the security, it is clear that there are several things to dispose of. But I heard the last interview, maybe he's preparing clothes."