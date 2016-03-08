Moggi reveals Man Utd targets will join Juve
14 June at 13:15Former Juventus general director Luciano Moggi has revealed that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joao Cancelo will join Juventus this summer.
The Serbian midfielder has drawn links with Juventus and Manchester United over the last few months, but reports have been suggestive of Lazio demanding a big fee for a club to prise the player away from the biancocelesti.
In an interview that Moggi gave to 7 Gold, he told that Milinkovic-Savic and Joao Cancelo will be Juventus players this summer. He said: "For Cancelo the situation is this: he wants Juve and Juve wants him."
"The operation will go like that for Milinkovic-Savic.The fee with Lazio is already set, he will also go to Juventus."
The Old Lady is in talks to sign Milinkovic-Savic but Lazio want more than € 100 million to sell the Serbian midfielder who has also been monitored by the Red Devils.
Both European giants are said to have made offers for the Lazio midfielder failing to match the asking price of the biancocelesti.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
