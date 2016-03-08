Moggi speaks out on Calciopoli, blames Galliani and Inter
29 August at 14:00Former Juventus general manager Luciano Moggi has released an interview with Il Corriere Dello Sport. The former chief of the Serie A giants shared his thoughts on Juve (READ HERE) and AC Milan (READ HERE) and hit back at accusation about Calciopoli, the match-fixing scandal occurred in 2006 when Juve was relegated to Serie B and Moggi was banned for life from football.
“I accept every ruling but I am a hard worker, my clubs have never had financial issues and my only ambition is to do a good job. I had to defend myself. I was under the spotlight at Juve. I had two eyes in front of me and two at my back. Carraro and Galliani were doing their interests and Facchetti was lobbying with referees to help Inter. It’s true I talked to referee designators but it was allowed by law at that time.”
“Galliani and Carraro were the black souls, just listen to the phone tapping: Bergamo was controlled by Carraro. The night that Pope Wojtyla died I was in Florence with Juventus. We had to play Fiorentina the following day but all games were postponed to the following week. Galliani called Costacurta to tell him that games were postponed by a week to allow Kaka recover from his injury.”
“One day, after that Juve had beaten AC Milan at the San Siro Bergamo called Galliani telling him that ‘at home, everybody is crying’ (Bergamo’s wife supports AC Milan). Nobody expected AC Milan to lose against Juve with Collina refereeing the game.”
“Paparesta? I didn’t lock him inside the dressing room. I’d have no advantage. I wanted to beat him that night because he cost us the game but I didn’t do anything to him.”
“Swiss sim-cards? I did it to protect my job. I had signed Stankovic but Inter stole him from me because they listened to my conversations thanks to Telecom.”
“One more thing: one day, before Fiorentina-Milan, Meani called the referee of the game, De Santis: ‘Don’t book Kaka and Rui Costa, they are one yellow card away from suspension and we are playing Juve next week’, he said.
“During the game, De Santis didn’t award Fiorentina a clear penalty and the following day he called Meani again. Meani told De Santis: ‘You are a friend, I’ve already told Galliani.”
“Before Calciopoli I had signed for Inter. I signed the contract and I had sold Moriero to Middlesbrough. The following day, however, I got to know that Moriero had had a contract extension. Iuliano on Ronaldo? That could have been a penalty but Inter should have been relegated because of troubles with Recoba’s visa.”
“I have no regrets, the only thing I regret is I beat nobody. The role of Meani was downplayed, it looked like he was working as a stockman. Everybody must be ashamed of what happened. Juve will be hated forever but there won’t be a second Calciopoli. There are no more Telecom, Tronchetti, Montezemolo, and Blatter.”
