Moggi: ‘Why Ronaldo snubbed Juve for Man Utd’

Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi has released a long and interesting interview with Il Corriere dello Sport. “I have many friends in the world of football. I still talk to Andrea Agnelli. He is a smart guy, he has learned it all from us. He knows Juve won 36 scudetto on the pitch, nobody has ever helped Juve to win.”



“Ronaldo? He was signed with the help of Fiat and, by the way, I had already signed him when he was 18. He was playing for Sporting Lisbon and he should have joined us for € 2.5 million plus Salas who refused to go to Lisbon option for River Plate instead. That’s why Ronaldo joined Man Utd.”



“The Serie A is though, defenders are tough it’s like in Spain. Once Florentino told me Cristiano was not playing for Real Madrid but for Real Ronaldo. In Spain they told me that he never celebrate with his team-mates when there is on goal. Ronaldo to Juve is an extraordinary operation but I wouldn’t sign a 33-year-old for such a high fee.”

