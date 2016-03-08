Moise Kean a step away from Juventus renewal: the figures and details
02 April at 10:45Moise Kean has scored 4 goals in 204 of playing time this season for Juventus. One goal every 51 minutes, a frightening average, with the youngster also scoring twice for the Italian national team against Finland and Liechtenstein.
For this reason and the enormous potential of the player, Juventus is rushing towards a contract renewal, with the current agreement between the parties expiring on June 30th, 2020. Waiting for another important test tonight against Cagliari, in which Kean will start due to various injuries in Allegri's team, works for a renewal until 2024 continue.
As reported by Corriere Torino, between the offer of the club (1.5 million euros) and the demand of Mino Raiola and the player (2 million) there still a subtle difference but this minor difference will not be a problem to resolve for the parties and the renewal is set to be officially announced in the following weeks.
