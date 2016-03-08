Moise Kean can leave Juve; Ajax prepare offer
13 July at 13:15Moise Kean can leave Juventus. This is the feeling around the Bianconeri camp as interest heats up in the young Italian forward. Kean, who was an important rotation option for Juventus in the 2018/19 Serie A season, has attracted interest from some top clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City, Everton, Inter Milan and Ajax.
After Matthijs de Ligt appears to be close to completing a move from Ajax to Juventus, the axis is hot and the Amsterdam club could be ready to utilise this to their advantage as they try and snap up the young Italian forward.
Kean would fit the MO of Ajax perfectly; he is young and extremely talented, would undoubtedly get first team minutes at the club and would be able to use the club as a stepping stone for a bigger move in the future.
