Moise Kean celebrates goal and hits back at racist abuse
02 April at 23:05Moise Kean was once again decisive for Juve. During tonight’s away clash against Cagliari, he netted his fourth goal in the last three Serie A games. His goal in the final minutes of play was surrounded by controversies, not for the goal itself but rather for how Kean celebrated it.
Kean opened his arms and stared for a few seconds at Cagliari fans. Many Juve senators, including Leonardo Bonucci, took him away from the scene in order to avoid further problems. According to Sky Sport, Kean was racially abused before the goal. Some fans at the stadium booed the Italian striker as well as Blaise Matuidi who continued to complain after the goal with the referee Giacomelli. The report states that the fans who booed him were only a small minority of the fans. However, that's not the first time that it happened. The same thing occurred in January 2018, the last time that Juve faced Cagliari away.
More to come with Leonardo Bonucci who spoke about the accident on Sky Sport
Go to comments