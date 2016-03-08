Moise Kean's brother: 'I always tell him to remain humble and work hard'

The brother of Juventus and Italy striker Moise Kean has said that the youngster should always remain humble and should continue to work hard.



Kean has been making headlines for Juventus, but he also scored for Italy during the recent UEFA Euro qualifying game against Finland. He is very likely to play against Lichtenstein too.



Kean's brother Giovanni was talking to Sky after the game against Finland and he said: "We felt after the goal that the emotion is great because it is the dream of every kid. I always tell him to remain humble, he is only at the beginning of a journey and must continue to work hard."



