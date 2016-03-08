Moise Kean: Stats show that Juve starlet is best young striker since Balotelli
31 March at 16:30Moise Kean came to the rescue for Juventus yesterday; scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory, just minutes after coming on as a substitute. With this win, the Bianconeri keep up their brilliant campaign; as they look to just get it over the line now and secure the trophy.
It took Kean just two minutes and thirty seconds to find the back of the net after coming on; a record only bettered this campaign by Emre Can - who scored in 41 seconds against Sassuolo in February.
Kean is also the youngest player to score eight Serie A goals since Mario Balotelli in 2009; who was 18 and 242 days, whilst Kean is 19 and 31 days old.
The match was also Blaise Matuidi's 50th start in Serie A - more than any other player since he arrived at the club.
