Moise Kean: the backstory of his possible transfer to Arsenal

Moise Kean could make his first senior appearance for the Italian national team at the age of 18. The striker, who is often compared to Mario Balotelli, is considered the future of the country and Juventus by many, but things weren't that far from having a different conclusion and Kean could have ended up in England.



On February 28, 2016, to watch Juventus' U-17 side win 6-0, where Kean scored two goals. At that time, the biggest clubs in Europe were circling around him, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. However, the player, assisted by super-agent Mino Raiola, eventually chose to stay and Juventus and sign his first professional contract with the Bianconeri.



The youngster has only played 12 minutes of competitive football for his club this season but nevertheless, his growth is continuing. Two days ago he scored a goal for Italy's U21 against England and now, as mentioned above, he will try and impress Roberto Mancini to give him his first minutes for the senior national team.