Moise Kean: The record breaker who has most goals per shots taken in Europe

Moise Kean is creating records already. After his goal against AC Milan yesterday that saw Juventus pick up all three points from a controversial game at the Allianz Stadium.



Kean has scored five times in the last five Serie A games, emerging in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. He has also impressed for the Italian senior national team.



But Kean currently stands at the top of the number of goals scored per shots taken ratio in all of Europe with an accuracy of 42 percent.



1- Moise Kean (42%) - Juventus

2- Enzo Crivelli (40%) - Nantes

3- Edinson Cavani (37%) - Psg

4- Paco Alcacer (34%) - Borussia Dortmund

5- Reiss Nelson (33%) - Hoffenheim

5- Lebo Mothiba (33%) - Strasbourg

5- Emiliano Sala (33%)

8- Iker Muniain (32%) - Athletic Bilbao

9 - Ruben Loftus-Cheek (31%) - Chelsea

10- Anthony Martial (30%) - Manchester United

10- Gervinho (30%) - Parma