Breaking: Luka Modric wins the 2018 Fifa best men's player award

SHOW GALLERY

Real Madrid star Luka Modric won the Fifa "the best" 2018 player award as he was rewarded for his incredible season with both los Blancos and the Croatian national football team.



Liverpool star Momo Salah won the Puskas award as he beat out new Juve forward Cristiano Ronaldo.



Here is the Fifa Fifpro World 11 formation of the season (team of the season): De Gea-Dani Alves-Sergio Ramos-Varane-Marcelo-Modric-Kante-Hazard-Messi-Ronaldo-Mbappe.



You can click on our gallery section to view all the most interesting tweets on the matter right here right now on Calciomercato.com.